Five Best Matchups Of 2023 Season After NFL Schedule Release

A new NFL season upon us, which means a new slate filled with plenty of prime-time games to watch.
The offseason saw several big switches such as Odell Beckham signing with the Ravens or Derrick Carr settling with the Saints. This, along with plenty of interesting storylines spawning from both last season and the offseason, make for no shortage of matchups worth viewing when the new season kicks off in September.
Check out the full schedule here.
With that being said, here are five of the most must-watch games this upcoming season in no particular order:
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 1)
This needs no explanation.
Aaron Rodgers debuting in a Jets uniform and quickly thrown right into the fire, facing off against the powerhouse of the AFC East for the past three seasons. It’s likely Rodgers and Bills quarterback Josh Allen will fight for the top-dog spot in the AFC over the course of the regular season, both looking to come out on top as the true king of New York.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11)
The obvious must-watch choice of any given season: The Super Bowl rematch.
Patrick Mahomes, a favorite for both MVP and to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl every season, going up against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Philadelphia will get its first shot at vengeance, doing so on Kansas City territory. Hurts, who was dethroned as the league’s highest-paid quarterback after Lamar Jackson’s extension with the Ravens, still has a lot to prove if the 24-year-old intends to live up to his handsome payday.
New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders (Week 6)
This one will be fun to watch for several reasons.
For one, Bill Belichick suffered one of his all-time most embarrassing losses after now ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers (literally) tossed the game away, giving the Raiders a shocking Week 15 victory.
That won’t be the only storyline heading into the mid-season clash, however. Newly-signed Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Josh McDaniels — a former Belichick disciple — will take on New England, who will look to bury the memory of their own unforgettable blunder after years of dangling the humiliation of Indianapolis Colts’ trick play call in 2015.
Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints (Week 13)
Jammall Williams was the man in Detroit last season, but this go-around he’ll host his former squad while rocking some new threads.
Williams finished off a career 2022-23 campaign as the league’s leader in rushing touchdowns (17) while also notching a career-best 1,066 yards on 262 carries through 17 games played with the Lions. Adding Williams to New Orlean’s offensive mix should make for an interesting overall season for the Saints, who missed the playoffs the past two years, and the Lions, who seek a breakout campaign.
San Francisco vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thanksgiving Day)
The one day every season when all football fans have no other choice but to tune in for a slate of games they have no choice but to watch.
With the others — Packers-Lions and Commanders-Cowboys — not having nearly as much watch value, kicking back and watching Geno Smith and Trey Lance (right?) toss the pigskin around while splitting the family turkey will add to the holiday festivities. Even if you couldn’t care less for either team, which has been the case in past years during this time of year, mine as well make the most of what’s available.