Five Best Matchups Of 2023 Season After NFL Schedule Release

A new NFL season upon us, which means a new slate filled with plenty of prime-time games to watch.

The offseason saw several big switches such as Odell Beckham signing with the Ravens or Derrick Carr settling with the Saints. This, along with plenty of interesting storylines spawning from both last season and the offseason, make for no shortage of matchups worth viewing when the new season kicks off in September.

With that being said, here are five of the most must-watch games this upcoming season in no particular order:

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 1)

This needs no explanation.

Aaron Rodgers debuting in a Jets uniform and quickly thrown right into the fire, facing off against the powerhouse of the AFC East for the past three seasons. It’s likely Rodgers and Bills quarterback Josh Allen will fight for the top-dog spot in the AFC over the course of the regular season, both looking to come out on top as the true king of New York.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11)

The obvious must-watch choice of any given season: The Super Bowl rematch.