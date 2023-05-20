History Working Against Celtics Heading Into Game 3 Vs. Heat

It’s do-or-die time for the Boston Celtics — essentially.

After losing Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat, the Celtics are on thin ice. Their season is hanging on a cliff, tasked with overcoming an 0-2 deficit by winning four of their next five games with Miami in order to keep their season — and hopes of Banner 18 — alive.

However, despite the odds being in favor of the Celtics, history is not.

Throughout the history of the NBA playoffs, no road team that’s started a conference finals series 2-0 has lost, according to ESPN. And no team has been as dominant in snagging momentum on the road than the Heat, who’ve won each of their three series-opening games thus far. Not to mention, no eight-seeded team has ever won an NBA Finals either.

History is on the Heat's side ? pic.twitter.com/FObvGIAWWE — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2023

Again, conference finals history, not playoff history.

The Celtics were in an identical position to where they stand now, back in 2017. During their first-round matchup with Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Chicago Bulls, the Isaiah Thomas-led Celtics lost the first two games at home, creating instant pressure with the best-of-seven series heading to the road. Only in that instance, Boston had an answer, winning the next four games and taking the series in six games alongside a rookie Jaylen Brown.