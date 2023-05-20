History Working Against Celtics Heading Into Game 3 Vs. Heat

It’s do-or-die time for the Boston Celtics — essentially.
After losing Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat, the Celtics are on thin ice. Their season is hanging on a cliff, tasked with overcoming an 0-2 deficit by winning four of their next five games with Miami in order to keep their season — and hopes of Banner 18 — alive.
However, despite the odds being in favor of the Celtics, history is not.
Throughout the history of the NBA playoffs, no road team that’s started a conference finals series 2-0 has lost, according to ESPN. And no team has been as dominant in snagging momentum on the road than the Heat, who’ve won each of their three series-opening games thus far. Not to mention, no eight-seeded team has ever won an NBA Finals either.
Again, conference finals history, not playoff history.
The Celtics were in an identical position to where they stand now, back in 2017. During their first-round matchup with Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Chicago Bulls, the Isaiah Thomas-led Celtics lost the first two games at home, creating instant pressure with the best-of-seven series heading to the road. Only in that instance, Boston had an answer, winning the next four games and taking the series in six games alongside a rookie Jaylen Brown.
Fast forward six years later with Brad Stevens moving from head coach to president of basketball operations, Joe Mazzulla at the helm and Brown an All-Star, and the Celtics have another opportunity to play spoiler to Butler. With a 4-5 record at TD Garden this postseason, the Celtics get their first shot at redemption on Sunday night at Kaseya Center in Miami.