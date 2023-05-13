Celtics-76ers Game 7 Time Announced After Lakers Beat Warriors

We now know when the Celtics and 76ers will tip off for a win-or-go-home Game 7.

Boston will host Philadelphia on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET to determine who will move on to the Eastern Conference Final to face the Heat. The winner will host Miami in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to move on to the Western Conference Final, so the Celtics get the matinee slot for what’s sure to be an entertaining game from both teams.

The Celtics forced a Game 7 after bouncing back from an embarrassing Game 5 loss at TD Garden that had the fans in attendance booing the home team. A lineup adjustment, starting hot out of the gate and a fourth-quarter surge from Jayson Tatum helped lead Boston to victory in Game 6.

TD Garden is sure to be rocking, especially after Jaylen Brown challenged the fans to bring their best energy.