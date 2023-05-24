Ja Morant’s Cryptic Instagram Posts Raise Concern From NBA Fans

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. ET): TMZ Sports reported Wednesday local law enforcement did a welfare check on Ja Morant following his social media post, according to a spokesperson from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Morant is “taking a break from social media” and is “fine,” according to the report.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ja Morant is clearly going through it right now.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is looking at another suspension after he was seen in a recent video appearing to wave a gun while sitting in a car. Morant served an eight-game suspension in March after a separate video showed him with a gun in a club, and the Grizzlies suspended him from all team activities as he awaits NBA discipline for the second offense.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently expressed shock over the most recent video, and that led Morant to issue a statement taking responsibility for his actions, pledging to work on himself. The 23-year-old clearly is at some sort of a crossroads not just in his career but in life, too. Concern for the Grizzlies guard went to another level Wednesday following a series of posts on his Instagram page.

Morant posted four concerning Instagram posts Wednesday morning. The first was a photo of Morant and his mother, captioned “love ya ma.” The second was a similar post with his father with the same message. A third, dedicated to his daughter, read “you da greatest babygirl ? love ya.”

Those all preceded a final story that showed Morant doing a postgame TV interview with a caption that simply read “bye.”

Morant eventually deleted all but the “bye” story.