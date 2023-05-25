Josh McDaniels Wants Tom Brady To Admit Truth On Tuck-Rule Play

With legendary quarterback Tom Brady on the doorstep to becoming a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization’s current head coach in Josh McDaniels has a way Brady can ingratiate himself to his new co-workers and fanbase.

And that’s for Brady to admit his infamous “tuck-rule” play in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game against the Raiders at a snowy Foxboro Stadium was a fumble and not an incomplete pass.

“One hundred percent. No question,” McDaniels told reporters Thursday, per Pro Football Talk.

McDaniels was a personnel assistant for the Patriots during that turning point moment in New England’s dynastic run, which lasted two decades.

While McDaniels might have a tough time getting Brady to flip his opinion on that pivotal play, he sure is glad to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion come on board with the Raiders — Brady’s ownership stake is just pending league approval — as the two fostered a strong relationship during their long run together.

“I think everybody knows how I feel about Tom the person,” McDaniels told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Mason. “So if that comes to fruition, obviously I’ll be incredibly excited about just him being somebody that’s in Raider Nation and has a vested interest in us doing as well as we can do in trying to bring a championship football team here to Vegas.

“So I don’t know exactly where all that stands. I think that’s a question that’s way above my pay grade in terms of that stuff. But, obviously, had a great history with the player and an even better one with the person. So it’ll obviously be a tremendous honor to partner up with him again.”