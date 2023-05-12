Here Are Possible Start Times For Sunday’s Celtics-Sixers Game 7

The Celtics and 76ers will play a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday, but the time of the game still is up in the air.

Boston beat Philadelphia in Game 6 on Thursday thanks to the late efforts from Jayson Tatum, who played poorly in the first three quarters at Wells Fargo Center. The sides prepare for Game 7 at TD Garden, but the teams will have to wait on the result of Warriors-Lakers Game 6.

If Golden State beats Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, then Game 7 at Chase Center will be played on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, according to Celtics radio announcer Sean Grande. This would move the Boston-Philadelphia matchup to 8 p.m. on TNT. However, if the Lakers close out their Western Conference semifinals, then the Celtics would play in that 3:30 window on ABC.

The Celtics and Sixers played last Sunday’s Game 4 at that same time, and that game ended with Philadelphia winning in overtime. But the sides are not that unfamiliar with playing on a Sunday afternoon. The players likely don’t care what time they play, but the time of the game could dictate Mother’s Day plans for a lot of fans.