Here Are Possible Start Times For Sunday’s Celtics-Sixers Game 7

Dates will be finalized after Friday night's games

by

2 hours ago

The Celtics and 76ers will play a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday, but the time of the game still is up in the air.

Boston beat Philadelphia in Game 6 on Thursday thanks to the late efforts from Jayson Tatum, who played poorly in the first three quarters at Wells Fargo Center. The sides prepare for Game 7 at TD Garden, but the teams will have to wait on the result of Warriors-Lakers Game 6.

If Golden State beats Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, then Game 7 at Chase Center will be played on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, according to Celtics radio announcer Sean Grande. This would move the Boston-Philadelphia matchup to 8 p.m. on TNT. However, if the Lakers close out their Western Conference semifinals, then the Celtics would play in that 3:30 window on ABC.

The Celtics and Sixers played last Sunday’s Game 4 at that same time, and that game ended with Philadelphia winning in overtime. But the sides are not that unfamiliar with playing on a Sunday afternoon. The players likely don’t care what time they play, but the time of the game could dictate Mother’s Day plans for a lot of fans.

More Celtics:

Joe Mazzulla Believes These Celtics Are Defensive Quarterbacks
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton
Previous Article

MLB Shares Video Of James Paxton’s Bald Eagle Moment Ahead Of Red Sox Debut
Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton
Next Article

Red Sox Weekend Warmup: How Will James Paxton’s Return Impact Rotation?

Picked For You

Related