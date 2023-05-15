NBA Rumors: James Harden ‘Very Serious’ About Potentially Leaving 76ers For This Team

If James Harden doesn’t keep playing in Philadelphia, he might look to return to the city where his NBA career really took off.

Back on Christmas Day, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden was “strongly considering” rejoining the Rockets this summer. The 2018 MVP can opt out of his contract in the coming months, and the 76ers might be keen on a split after he wasn’t very impactful in Philly’s short-lived 2023 playoff run.

The morning after the Sixers’ season-ending loss in Boston, Wojnarowski was asked to revisit his Harden-Houston report and the trusted NBA insider claimed a reunion still is on the table.

“It may ultimately just be a leverage play for James Harden. Houston could be his way to get him the kind of guaranteed money, long-term money he wants in Philly. But I wouldn’t underestimate it as just a leverage play,” Wojnarowski said Monday on “Get Up.” “I think he’s very serious about returning and Philadelphia has strong relationships in that organization from Daryl Morey, starting with him in that front office. It’s going to be a really interesting couple months.”

Harden’s potential interest in the Rockets might have increased since the holiday season. Houston hired Ime Udoka, who led the Celtics to the Finals in his first season as an NBA head coach, and its already exciting, young core is poised to improve through the 2023 draft. And according to Wojnarowski, winning the draft lottery and selecting generational prospect Victory Webanyama wouldn’t necessarily impact the Rockets’ possible interest in Harden.

As such, don’t be surprised if Harden is rocking a red No. 13 jersey come fall.