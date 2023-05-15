Patriots Share First Look At 2023 Draft Class In Spring Practice

The Patriots’ 2023 rookie class hit the practice field for the first time as NFL players this past weekend.

Unlike most NFL teams, New England chooses not to make its annual rookie minicamp open to reporters, so we’ve yet to see how first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round defensive Keion White and the rest of the Patriots’ draftees look in action. But the team did offer a brief peek into the spring practice sessions on social media.

The Patriots on Monday shared photos of Gonzalez, White, sixth-round wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and fourth-round kicker Chad Ryland on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

First reps in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/Es9y8VBJyS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2023

Other photos posted on Patriots.com showed New England’s other sixth-round wideout, Demario Douglas, as well as undrafted free agent quarterback Malik Cunningham.

As seen in those shots, the Patriots’ rookie minicamp participants did not wear practice jerseys and sported blank helmets devoid of the team’s traditional Flying Elvis logo. In recent years, New England has waited until training camp before giving players helmet stickers.

It’ll be even longer before the rookies get their official jersey numbers, as Bill Belichick forces first-year players to wear assigned numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s until the first preseason game. If the Patriots stick with the same numbering system as previous years, Gonzalez will receive No. 50 as the Patriots’ top draft pick, with White taking No. 51, third-round linebacker/safety Marte Mapu getting No. 52 and so on. They’ll wear those for the first time when New England begins full-squad organized team activities next week.