Patriots Hall Of Famer Has High Hopes For This New Assistant

Several Patriots offensive linemen have spoken highly of their new position coach, Adrian Klemm, since he arrived earlier this offseason.

Dante Scarnecchia joined that chorus last week.

Scarnecchia, whose decades-long run as New England’s O-line coach earned him a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame, praised Klemm during a recent appearance on the “6 Rings and Football Things” podcast.

“Adrian went into coaching right after he got done playing. I think he’s had a really good career in college,” the former Patriots assistant said, as transcribed by Pats Pulpit. “I remember I went out to work out a player at UCLA, and Adrian was the offensive line coach. I sat at a distance and watched him coach the whole practice. He’s a detailed guy. He’s tough. He doesn’t have much patience for guys that aren’t working hard. I was really impressed with the way he went about his business.”

Scarnecchia got to know Klemm well during the latter’s five seasons as a Patriots player. After getting into coaching in 2008, the 45-year-old former lineman logged stints at SMU, UCLA and Oregon at the college level and also spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill Belichick hired him away from Oregon in February to replace Matt Patricia, who was ill-prepared for his role as O-line coach/offensive play-caller last season.

The Patriots’ line struggled to find consistency under Patricia’s direction, and his double duty made it difficult for him to actually coach his position group during games. Scarnecchia believes Klemm can get that group back on track.

“I think he’ll go out there, and he’ll be demanding of them, and work hard with them,” said Scarnecchia, whose Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at some point in the coming months. “I really look for them to play pretty well this year. I really do.”