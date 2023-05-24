Biggest Question Facing Each Patriots Position Group In OTAs

The New England Patriots began organized team activities on Monday. On Thursday, they’ll open practice to reporters for the first time this spring, giving the media an initial look at their 2023 squad in action.

Well, something resembling action. OTAs are non-padded and non-contact, with players running through drills in helmets and shorts. They’re also focused more on teaching than competition. That doesn’t begin in earnest until training camp in late July, when players get to strap on full pads and square off in live-contact situations.

But these spring practices do offer a valuable preview of what the Patriots’ roster, scheme and overall approach might look like this season. Ahead of their first open practice, here are the questions we want to see answered at each position:

Quarterback: Can Mac Jones reestablish himself as the clear-cut starter?

No Patriots player is under more pressure this season than Jones, and he should benefit more than anyone from the arrival of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who replaces last year’s disastrous Matt Patricia/Joe Judge combo. The experienced O’Brien should be able to get Jones back to the level he played at as a rookie, when he was Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up and a Pro Bowl alternate. But head coach Bill Belichick’s offseason comments hinted at a possible quarterback competition, so Jones might first need to beat out second-year backup Bailey Zappe to prove he deserves QB1 status. Jones looking sharp this spring would quell a lot of the team’s QB concerns.

Running back: Who will step up behind Rhamondre Stevenson?

Stevenson is coming off a stellar 2022 season, but he can’t be a one-man show again this year. The Patriots need reliable depth options behind their bell cow, whose workload last season was the heaviest by a New England back in more than a decade. Free agent pickup James Robinson rushed for 1,000 yards just three years ago and caught 80 passes over his first two seasons, but he’s coming off an underwhelming ’22 campaign in his return from a torn Achilles. The speedy Pierre Strong was viewed as a potential James White successor when the Patriots drafted him, but he hardly played as a rookie. Ty Montgomery won the job as New England’s third-down back last summer but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. The Patriots need one or more of those players to take some weight off Stevenson’s back.

Wide receiver: Who’s the third receiver?

It seems likely JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker will occupy the top two spots on the wideout depth chart. But who’s third? Is it Kendrick Bourne, who spent most of last season in Patricia’s doghouse after a breakout year in 2021? Or is it Tyquan Thornton, who played more than 500 snaps as a rookie but managed just 22 receptions and topped 50 receiving yards just once? That’ll be a fun roster battle to watch. The Patriots also added a couple of intriguing rookie fliers to this group in sixth-round picks Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

Tight end: What’s the Patriots’ plan for Mike Gesicki?

The Patriots don’t typically target tight ends like Gesicki, who’s more of a super-sized slot receiver with his mismatch potential in the passing game and limited blocking ability. So it’s hard to predict exactly how he’ll fit into their offense. O’Brien has run successful two-tight end outfits in the past, though, including in his last stint at Patriots OC. Will we see similarities to how he used Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2011, with Hunter Henry playing the former and Gesicki the latter?