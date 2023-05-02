Jerod Mayo Points Out Christian Gonzalez’s Strengths, Areas Of Improvement

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo sees what many NFL draft experts saw in Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots last Thursday used the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Gonzalez, a tall, athletic cornerback whom some believed would be a top 10 pick. The 20-year-old (21 in June) excelled during his senior season at Oregon and has the size (6-foot-1), speed and overall athleticism that teams look for in a franchise boundary corner.

The day after Gonzalez was drafted, Jerod Mayo offered his own thoughts on the rookie during a meeting with New England reporters.

“This guy, he’s tall, he’s very fluid as an athlete, he can do a bunch of different things on the field,” Mayo, whose exact role for next season remains unclear, said at Gillette Stadium. “You look at the rest of our corners, they’re pretty short. So, it’s good to have some size there.”

Mayo added: “You usually see long guys, they have a hard time changing directions. This guy is pretty fluid. So, that’s the main thing.”

The Patriots prioritized versatility with most of their 12 draft picks over the weekend. And Mayo believes Gonzalez also has the ability to line up in different spots.

“This is a guy that can play outside on the perimeter, he also can play inside,” Mayo said. “He’s a great athlete. … He’s a good press-coverage player. He does that very well. He also can play off, though.”