Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien Sending This Message To Receivers

Bill Belichick hired Bill O’Brien to make necessary changes to the Patriots’ struggling offense.

One such change, according to a report from longtime NFL reporter Mike Giardi, is increasing accountability within New England’s receiving corps.

Giardi on Tuesday reported O’Brien’s impact is “already being felt” inside Gillette Stadium. He relayed, via a source, the message the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator sent to the team’s wide receivers.

“For whatever reasons last year — coaching, talent, attitude — there were a lot of bad plays on tape,” the source told Giardi. “This year, that won’t be tolerated. Do it right, or you’ll be standing next to him, watching.”

The Patriots have lacked high-end receiver talent for the last several seasons, and they’ve made multiple controversial moves at the position since the 2022 campaign concluded.

First, they swapped out Jakobi Meyers — their leading receiver in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — for veteran free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster, who brings more explosiveness and upside but lacks Meyers’ durability and strong connection with quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots then chose not to select a wideout until late in the 2023 NFL Draft, ignoring the position with their first seven picks before taking sixth-round fliers on LSU’s Kayshon Boutte (No. 187 overall) and Liberty’s Demario Douglas (No. 210).

Less than two weeks out from the start of organized team activities, New England’s stable of receivers consists of Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, 2022 practice squadders Tre Nixon and Lynn Bowden, and Boutte and Douglas. Tight end Mike Gesicki also plays like a super-sized wide receiver, offering much more in the passing game than he does as a traditional in-line blocker.