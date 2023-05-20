Paul Pierce Changes Previous Celtics-Heat Series Prediction

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has submitted a new Eastern Conference finals prediction after watching his former team drop the first two against the Miami Heat.

Initially, Pierce predicted Boston taking the series in five games. That’s obviously off the table, so the 45-year-old shared a newly revised, yet still bold, prediction before Game 3 in Miami. After Jimmy Butler and the Heat snagged home-court advantage away from the Celtics, Boston now finds itself on the edge of a cliff with its season potentially days away from ending.

So while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla failed to provide Green Teamers a glimmer of hope or reason to remain optimistic in the 111-105 loss, Pierce has risen to provide his latest Boston-friendly stance to assure the worrisome members of Celtics nation.

“Himmy Butler respect Celtics in 7,” Pierce tweeted on Saturday.

Himmy Butler respect Celtics in 7 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 20, 2023

The Celtics, who were granted home-court advantage, courtesy of the Heat in Round 1, now need to win four of their next five games in order to avoid an excruciating loss in the hands of an eighth-seeded team.

Failing to protect their home floor, now 4-5 at TD Garden this postseason, the Celtics enter a must-win situation in Game 3 against the Heat on Sunday night.