Red Sox 2013 World Series Champ Suits Up For Savannah Bananas

Shane Victorino spent three seasons with the Boston Red Sox and left his mark by lending a huge helping hand in their run to a 2013 World Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Victorino, better known as the ‘Flyin’ Hawaiian,’ is best known for his iconic go-ahead grand slam in the 2013 American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers, helping close out the series in six games at Fenway Park. That helped Victorino snag his second World Series ring and fourth Gold Glove before retiring from Major League Baseball in 2018.

Now, at 42 years old and eight years removed from his last big league appearance, Victorino is returning to the diamond, playing for the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League. Victorino revealed the news of his debut Saturday on Twitter, posting a picture of his No. 8 jersey.

Victorino is far from the first ex-big leaguer, or even former Red Sox, to take the field with the Bananas. Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee, Jhonny Damon and Jonathan Papelbon have already made appearances.

With All-Star nominations, World Series rings and plenty of playoff glory, all that’s left is for Victorino to create one final memory on the field before walking away into the sunset.