It’s Time: Celtics Need To Make Difficult Lineup Change Vs. Heat

BOSTON — There really isn’t a way to argue it anymore. The Celtics need to make a few changes if they hope to overcome the 0-2 hole they’ve dug themselves into in their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Miami Heat.

Those changes can and will come in many forms.

The biggest thing Boston needs to do, however, is tweak their fourth-quarter offense, as Miami’s halftime adjustments in each of the first two games have severely hindered the Celtics’ offensive production. In Game 1, the Heat upped the tempo as the C’s looked to slow things down and ride their lead to the finish line. In Game 2, Miami went to a zone defense in the fourth quarter, which prevented Jayson Tatum from providing much of a scoring impact as he was kiddy-cornered into playing a distribution role as Boston’s primary ball handler.

The problem for Boston is trying to adjust to multiple things on a two-day turnaround could lead to disjointed play, especially if those adjustments come in the form of asking each individual player to do something different than what they have been doing. There is one move, however, that could provide the Celtics with everything they’ve been without in crunch time over the last few games.

It’s time to sit Al Horford against the zone.

The idea of sitting Horford is something that likely will be very polarizing around Boston. The 36-year-old is still one of the Celtics’ best matchup defenders and has had stretches where he looked like their most competent knockdown shooter. That isn’t exactly what he has shown over the course of six playoff games. Horford used the motivation of his “elite shooter” squabble with a member of the media to knock down 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in a Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. In the nearly 197 minutes he has been on the court since that game, the five-time All-Star has shot just 5-for-29 (17.2%) from three-point range.

If the Celtics want to play through Tatum they need people to make outside shots, and Horford hasn’t done that.