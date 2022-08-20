Former Red Sox Pitcher Bill Lee Collapses While Warming Up For Savannah Bananas

Lee is 75 years old

A scary moment unfolded for a former Boston Red Sox pitcher Friday night.

Bill “Spaceman” Lee collapsed in the bullpen while he was warming up for the Savannah Bananas — a Coastal Plain League team known for the antics on the field who don bright yellow uniforms. The 75-year-old was able to walk off the field with some assistance.

“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Lee played for the Red Sox from 1969 to 1978. The right-hander appeared in 321 games and amassed a 3.64 ERA with 578 strikeouts.

“Spaceman” was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008. His 321 games were the most pitched by a lefty, and his 94 wins the highest of Red Sox southpaws.

