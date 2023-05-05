Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford On 15-Day IL, Recall Kaleb Ort

The Red Sox offense has been hot during their six-game win streak, but the club also been hit by the injury bug.

Boston placed Kutter Crawford on the 15-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced Friday. The move was made retroactive to Thursday, and the Red Sox recalled Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot on the active roster.

Crawford exited Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after a scoreless eighth inning with two outs in the ninth inning. Manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday the 27-year-old was day-to-day.

The right-hander has performed well in his bullpen role, commanding a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings this season. Crawford even filled in as a pinch runner once this season, too. He’ll join Garrett Whitlock, who was placed on the injured list last week.

Ort broke camp with the big club but was optioned to the WooSox on April 30. The right-hander posted a 7.30 ERA in 12 1/3 innings this season after making his first career Opening Day roster.

He’ll get his chance to improve Friday when the Red Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.