NFL Rumors: Patriots Set For Brutal Season-Opening Matchup?

The Patriots must get off to a strong start this season after starting 1-3 each of the last two campaigns.

If a new report is accurate, they might have difficulty accomplishing that goal.

New England will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles for a Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium, according to multiple reports. Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network shared the rumor, which was corroborated by The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Reminder: Robert Kraft on Thursday announced the Patriots will honor Tom Brady as part of their home opener.

Hearing the same ? Eagles would open the season in New England on Tom Brady Night. https://t.co/3jeJ8KYrEc — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 11, 2023

It’s worth noting that NFL scheduling rumors don’t always pan out.

Thursday offered a useful reminder, with one reporter claiming New England will open its home slate in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins before another clarified that the Patriots will be home for the first two weeks of the season. The second reporter did confirm that Miami will visit the Patriots in Week 2. The initial rumor about New England’s opponent for its Germany game this season also proved to be incorrect.