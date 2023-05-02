What Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Told Himself Before Walk-Off Home Run

Alex Verdugo lifted the Red Sox to one of their best wins of the season Monday night at Fenway Park.

But prior to depositing a ninth-inning home run into the Boston bullpen, the red-hot outfielder thought he squandered an opportunity to be a hero.

Verdugo knew he wanted to take the first pitch from Jordan Romano, but after the Blue Jays closer pumped a 96 mph fastball right over the heart of the plate, the former seemingly had a little regret about his plan of attack. Fortunately for Verdugo, he received the same offering from Romano two pitches later and made the 2022 All-Star pay.

“I wanted to take a pitch,” Verdugo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the Red Sox’s 6-5, series-opening win. “It was a fastball right there and I was like, ‘Oh, man. I think I missed my chance.’ That 1-1 count I just said, ‘Get back on the heater. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to pull it. Be direct to it.’ I was able to put good wood on it and we got a walk-off, baby.”

The game-winning round-tripper was one Alex Cora didn’t see, as he was preparing the Red Sox for the 10th inning in the event the series opener drifted into extras. But Boston’s manager probably could have predicted the blast, as it marked Verdugo’s third walk-off hit of the season.