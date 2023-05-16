Why Alex Cora Called Pitching Pablo Reyes ‘Worst Feeling’ In Red Sox Loss

Pablo Reyes came to the Red Sox already having played a slew of positions, but he was called upon to do something he only had done one other time in his career.

It wasn’t for a good reason, though, as the shortstop came in to pitch the ninth inning with Boston down 9-1 to the Seattle Mariners. Reyes gave up a run in the eventual 10-1 loss at Fenway Park. While he did hit 75 mph on the radar gun, a good number of his pitches were in the 30s.

“It sucks, man,” manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, per MassLive. “That’s the worst feeling as a manager because you don’t want that kid to get hurt. But that’s where we were in the game. And obviously, we’re banged up in the bullpen trying to stay away from some guys. You’ve gotta tip your hat to him. He took one for the team and we appreciate that.”

The Red Sox bullpen, which has been pretty reliable for much of the 2023 season, lost John Schreiber due to injury and has been without Kutter Crawford as he recovers from a hamstring ailment. Ryan Brasier was designated for assignment and it didn’t make sense to even think about using Kenley Jansen in a non-save situation, so going to a position player was really the only move Boston could make.

The bullpen could be due for a makeover with injured players returning and Brennan Bernadino reportedly getting optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox try to halt their four-game losing streak Tuesday when they continue their series against the Mariners. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.