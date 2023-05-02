Yankees Recall Ex-Red Sox With Aaron Judge Landing On Injured List

The New York Yankees have a gaping hole in their lineup now with Aaron Judge heading to the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right hip strain.

And to partially fill the void left by the reigning American League MVP, the Yankees are turning to a former member of the Boston Red Sox.

In a corresponding move with Judge heading to the IL, the Yankees recalled infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. Cordero has fallen off a cliff at the plate following a hot offensive start to begin the season.

The 28-year-old Cordero, who the Red Sox parted ways with before the start of the season, belted four home runs and collected 11 RBIs in his first seven games in pinstripes, which made some franchise history. But it has been a nightmare since then for Cordero. He has one hit in his last 28 at-bats to go along with 13 strikeouts over that span.

The Yankees actually optioned Cordero to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, but he wasn’t there for long with Judge unable to play. It’s quite the contrast in abilities between Judge and Cordero. Judge is batting .261 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games.

Cordero wasn’t in New York’s starting lineup for Monday night’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians, who were coming off a loss Sunday to the Red Sox. But Cordero could see more playing time coming up as the Yankees look for him to catch lightning in a bottle again until Judge returns.