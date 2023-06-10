Alex Cora Isn’t Interested In Leaving Red Sox For College Job

Currently serving as manager of the Red Sox, Alex Cora doesn’t have any plans of departing Boston and going elsewhere, despite whatever rumors may surface.

Cora was linked to the University of Miami — his alma mater — after ESPN’s Karl Ravech tried to connect some dots in the wake of the head-coaching vacancy for the Hurricanes’ baseball team. Cora, of course, spent three seasons playing for the Hurricanes before being drafted out of college in 1993. Yet, despite the opening and the online speculation, Cora assured his desire to remain at the helm for the Red Sox moving forward.

“Honestly, it’s a place that I love,” Cora told reporters before Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive. “Without Miami, I’m not here. But at this point in my career, where I’m at, there’s other people who are capable of doing that job. One of my best friends, J.D. Artega, is the pitching coach there and he’s been there for 20 years.”

Before initially being hired by the Red Sox in 2018, when Cora led Boston to a record-setting World Series run, he accumulated a year of Major League Baseball coaching experience with the Houston Astros in 2017. Again, the ties are strong with Cora having a helping hand in Miami’s 1993 run at the College World Series, plus being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2006. Not to mention, Cora’s fandom for Miami’s athletics goes beyond the universities baseball program.

“If my name is being considered, I’ll take my name out of the hat and we’ll let others do that,” Cora established, per McAdam. “But, my endorsement? J.D. Artega.”