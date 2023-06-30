Hockey runs deep in Beckett Hendrickson’s family, and the 18-year-old hopes to make an impact with the Bruins.

Boston selected Hendrickson in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday. The forward is committed to the University of Minnesota next fall, but he will participate in next week’s development camp along with other Bruins prospects.

Hendrickson’s father, Darby, is a former NHL player and current assistant coach with the Minnesota Wild, and his uncle is a former University of Minnesota standout that played in the ECHL.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney praised Hendrickson for the detail and work ethic he puts into his game, and the fourth-round pick was excited to get started in Boston.

“I think I’m a raw player that has a lot of potential,” Hendrickson told Bruins reporter Eric Russo. “I think I’m a really smart player, really high IQ, good down low around the net. Hopefully, I bring a lot to the table here, coming soon.”

Hendrickson already has connections with the Bruins having played against 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher and other Boston prospects. And they already have started to connect after this week’s NHL draft.

“Knowing those guys, it’s awesome, just to talk about Bruins hockey with them,” Hendrickson said. “I’m just so excited to get to development camp to see those guys and talk about hockey, about the B’s with them. I’m so honored, so excited.”

The Bruins selected four forwards and one defenseman in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the focus now will be on free agency starting this Saturday.