Bruins Notes: Johnny Beecher Ready To Prove Himself, Make Roster

If there’s someone who’s ready to prove his worth, it’s Johnny Beecher.

The 2019 first-round draft pick has yet to play at the NHL level but has been improving each season. Throughout training camp last week, while centering Nick Foligno and Jake DeBrusk, Beecher won puck battles and showed flashes of the offense he potentially could bring to the Bruins.

If you followed Beecher during his time at Michigan, you know offense wasn’t exactly his strongest suit, but three goals in as many games during Boston’s rookie tournament in Buffalo certainly was encouraging for Beecher’s development. General manager Don Sweeney likes that Beecher is strong at faceoffs and likes to see him in the middle of the ice.

For Beecher, who will center the top line with Foligno and DeBrusk for Boston’s preseason opener Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, his goal is rather simple coming out of camp.

“Make the team,” he told reporters this week.

“I mean, I’m only 21 years old and I’m definitely not at the peak of my career yet,” Beecher continued. “I’ve put a lot of hard work in over the last six months and I’m excited to show everybody what I’ve got.”

Beecher has a small sample size of games in Providence and potted three goals and amassed two assists in nine games. If we had to guess, Beecher probably starts the 2022-23 NHL season in the AHL. There aren’t many open spots available — especially for a center — and Brad Marchand’s vacancy on the top line likely will be filled by Pavel Zacha.