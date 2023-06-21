Bruins Announce Dates For 2023 NHL Preseason Schedule

NHL free agency doesn’t officially begin until July, but the Bruins on Wednesday announced their 2023 preseason schedule.

Boston kicks off preseason action against the Rangers on Sunday, Sept. 24. The final matchup of the six-game schedule concludes against New York on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the full slate below. Broadcast info has not been finalized, as of Wednesday. All time Eastern.

New York Rangers: Sunday, Sept. 24 at TD Garden at 5 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers: Friday, Sept. 29 at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers: Monday, Oct. 2 at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.

It’s possible the NHL regular season begins Tuesday, Oct. 10 based on the preseason dates, but there has been no confirmation from the league, as of Wednesday.

Awards for the 2022-23 season will be handed out June 26. Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak, Jim Montgomery and Don Sweeney were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy, Hart Trophy, Jack Adams Award and GM of the Year, respectively.

From there, all eyes will be on the 2023-24 season