Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Offers Heartfelt Speech At NHL Awards

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery utilized his platform to send an emotional, heartfelt message during the NHL Awards ceremony Monday night.

Upon receiving the Jack Adams Award after notching 79-of-82 first-place votes, Montgomery opened up about his journey leading him both to Boston and to being recognized as the NHL’s best head coach for the 2022-23 season.

“Three and a half years ago, the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol, and I had to change my actions and behaviors. And that’s when my new team, my most important team in my life, has really — is what leads to the success that I live daily right now,” Montgomery said, per team-provided video. “And for those who struggle out there, you can change, you can affect change within yourself and it doesn’t happen alone. You need a team, you need a community and I’m lucky.”

A moving speech from Monty. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QAysh6B9DW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 27, 2023

The Bruins hired Montgomery last offseason, which paid off in lightning-fast speed as the 53-year-old guided Boston to a record-shattering year, headlined by their 65 wins — an NHL record — in the regular season.

“I cannot do it without my family,” Montgomery acknowledged. “… I’m very appreciative for both teams that I’m lucky to be a part of that (and) help me on a daily basis. Thank you.”

While Montgomery was given his flowers for Year 1 in Boston, he wasn’t the only Bruins member who added to his trophy case Monday night. In fact, the Bruins nearly swept the award show with David Pastrnak being the only player to come up short — Connor McDavid beat out Pastrnak for the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Patrice Bergeron, who set an NHL record with a sixth Selke Trophy win, and Linus Ulmmark, who won his first career Vezina Trophy, joined Montgomery in taking home some hardware.