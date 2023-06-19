Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s next staff will look completely different for the 2023-24 season.

Well, mostly different.

The C’s reportedly will be retaining assistant coaches assistants Tony Dobbins, Matt Reynolds and D.J. MacLeay for the upcoming season, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, allowing for at least some continuity on a Boston staff that saw a ton of change in the month following its loss in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics saw top assistant coach Ben Sullivan leave to join Udoka’s staff with the Houston Rockets, with assistant Aaron Miles’ status up in the air as of the report.

Boston made some major moves to replace the loss of Sullivan and former lead assistant Damon Stoudamire. The Celtics hired Charles Lee, Sam Cassell and Phil Pressey to build up the bench alongside Mazzulla in his second season at the helm.

In Lee, the Celtics are getting one of the top names in head coaching searches over the last few seasons. He was Mike Budenholzer’s top assistant when the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals and is regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the NBA. Cassell and Pressey each bring the voice of a former player, with both having played for the Celtics and Cassell bringing over a decade worth of coaching experience along with him.

Those changes, with more to come, have Mazzulla’s staff looking much more formidable than the one that failed to dig themselves out of an 0-3 hole against the Miami Heat in the East finals.