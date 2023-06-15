Danilo Galliarni should make his Celtics debut at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The veteran forward exercised his $6.8 million player option to return to Boston, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Gallinari, who turns 35 on August 6, tore his ACL last summer while playing for Italy in a FIBA qualifying game. He signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics but his injury recovery forced him to miss the entire 2022-23 season despite optimism of a late-season comeback.

It was the second time Gallinari tore his left ACL, including in 2013 when he missed the 2013-14 season.

Boston reportedly tried to shop the veteran before the trade deadline, but he’ll get his chance with the Green next season.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from three in his last season with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021-22 season.