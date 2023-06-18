Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant once again made himself the face of controversey by brandishing a firearm on social media, but Nike isn’t too overly concerned by his repeat offense.

Morant, who was suspended for 25 games by the NBA to begin next season, clealy didn’t learn his lesson the first time, going back to Instagram live to flash a gun in front of all his viewers and garner the same negative attention that made the two-time All-Star public enemy No. 1 this past season.

Yet, Nike, unlike the NBA, is much quicker to forgive their sponsored athlete.

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing,” Nike’s statement read, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

Update: Nike JA 1 "Ember Glow"

Release Date: July 7th, 2023 ($110) pic.twitter.com/HAPt45C0BE — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 14, 2023

That’s all fine and dandy, but to a certain degree, meaningless, right?

Morant is held to a higher standard, but then again, that’s what comes with a $194 million contract with the Grizzlies and mutli-million endorsement deal with Nike. Consideing Morant and Nike have already launched the 23-year-old’s debut signature sneaker last season, the Nike Ja 1, with plenty of more colorways still yet to release.

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games during his first gun-flashing situation, while at a nightclub, last season.