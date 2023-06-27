Grant Williams believes there remains a chance he will return to the Boston Celtics, but expressed how it comes down to what the organization wants.

A restricted free agent entering the offseason, Williams’ future with the Celtics already was in question. However, Boston’s blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis last week created even more questions as to how the team could make Williams’ finances work.

“Whatever happens, you know? I have not much control in this because I allowed my agents and everybody else to focus in on that,” Williams told reporters at an event held at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Because my whole focus and goal has always been on winning and making sure that team success has been the No. 1 most important thing.

“And Brad (Stevens) and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back of course I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics. If something else happens, then I have to transition.”

Grant Williams said there is still a chance to return to the #Celtics. “Absolutely. It’s just a decision of whether or not it’s needed.” Said a deal with the new CBA “definitely changes the (cap) numbers” — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 27, 2023

Shortly after the Porzingis trade was reported, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach said the Celtics were “likely” to reach the end of the road with Williams. MassLive’s Brian Robb also was told that Boston keeping Williams should be viewed as a “long shot” given the addition of Porzingis, who is owned $36 million for the 2023-24 campaign.

Boston also reportedly is interested in an extension with Porzingis, who was acquired in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Those post-Porzingis developments came after other reports cited how the Celtics explored a sign-and-trade involving Williams. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly are one team that kicked the tires on a sign-and-trade for Williams.