NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Have Explored’ This Trade In Lead-Up To Draft

The Celtics apparently are thinking about making a move up the draft board, and they might be willing to part with one of their own in order to do so.

With Indiana owning Boston’s 2023 first-round pick as a result of last year’s Malcolm Brogdon trade, the Celtics are slated to only have one undesirable selection Thursday night. But according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, there’s a chance the C’s don’t stay put and make a pick before No. 35 overall.

“Sources say the Celtics have explored trades involving this selection and point guard Payton Pritchard to move up into the first round,” O’Connor wrote in a column published Tuesday. “But as The Boston Globe reported on Monday, the Celtics remain high on Pritchard, so he’s viewed as a valuable trade chip.”

O’Connor’s report comes less than a week after a separate rumor surfaced indicating Boston is “investigating” the possibility of breaking up its backcourt logjam through the trade market. Pritchard presumably would be the odd man out in that scenario, as the 2020 first-round pick was not a rotation regular for the Celtics last season. Pritchard also was open to the idea of Boston moving him before the 2023 trade deadline.

All told, it wouldn’t be a total stunner if Pritchard is not on the Celtics’ roster by week’s end.