The New England Patriots aren’t the only team getting involved in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes as the 31-year-old took a visit with the Tennessee Titans.

And apparently, it went well.

Hopkins, who became a free agent over two weeks ago after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, is already starting to garner an abundance of interest from teams looking to add the five-time Pro Bowler ahead of the upcoming season.

This process, however, began with Hopkins’ meeting with the Titans, which was “successful,” according to Jordan Schultz of The Score, who also reported that both sides will remain in contact.

Hopkins is still expected to meet with New England and has already received an outpour of support from members within the organization hoping to see the wide receiver sporting a Patriots uniform. But again, the Titans aren’t to be ruled out with Hopkins likely willing to weigh what offers fellow bidders bring to the negotiating table.

Tennessee, unlike New England, is in dire need of receiver depth to surround quarterback Ryan Tannehill with. That’s already an added plus for Hopkins, especially if he values targets over everything else.

“I would say Titans fans should feel really good,” Schultz explained on 102.5 The Game on Monday. “… I like the position they’re in.”