Jack Jones’ Lawyer Says Corner Is ‘Grateful’ For Patriots After Arrest

Rosemary Scapicchio, the lawyer of recently arrested New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, expressed gratitude toward the organization Tuesday after the 25-year-old appeared in municipal court in East Boston.

Jones on Friday was arrested at Logan Airport for multiple gun-related charges. According to the police report, Jones was “in possession” and “in control” of a black duffel bag, which contained two loaded firearms and two additional loaded magazines inside an unlocked black Glock handgun box.

After Jones was arraigned, Scapicchio spoke with reporters on behalf of Jones, who did not make a statement. She slammed the media and social media, expressing how the two entities painted Jones out to be a “thug” since his arrest.

“That label that has been attached to him on social media almost got him fired, and it was completely unfounded,” Scapicchio told reporters, per MassLive.

Scapicchio declined to comment if Jones had been in contact with the Patriots since the arrest. However, given that Jones remained a member of the Patriots as of Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, Scapicchio shared they were grateful the organization didn’t immediately release Jones and thus feed into the narrative.

“All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football,” Scapicchio said. “He doesn’t want to be a distraction at all. He wants to support his family and play football. That’s his goal here. But everyone turned him into this thug this wannabe gangster with no evidence whatsoever.

“We’re suggesting you do your research before you start writing like that. In this case, we’re grateful to the Patriots organization and to the leaders of the Patriots that they didn’t believe and read in, and feed into, what was happening on social media where people were saying he was a wannabe thug and he was trying to get the guns past security. Nothing can be further from the truth. That’s not what happened in this case and I suggest we wait to hear all of the evidence before people jump to a conclusion.”

Scapicchio added that her hope is Patriots fans continue to support the 2022 fourth-round pick, at least until the court reaches its decision.

“The Patriots fans who support the Patriots? I suggest they continue to support Mr. Jones,” Scapicchio said. “He wants nothing more than to work, do his job, and earn a living. That’s all he wants. This is an accusation. Last I checked in this country, he’s guilty until proven innocent.”

The Patriots released a statement Friday night in the immediate aftermath of Jones’ arrest, but they have not said publicly how they will respond to it. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Tuesday morning went on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” and noted how the organization was “livid” about the arrest. Howe said he would be very surprised if Jones remains on the team much longer.