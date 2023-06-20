Patriots Rumors: New England ‘Livid’ About Jack Jones’ Arrest

Jack Jones’ days with the Patriots might be numbered.

Jones on Friday was arrested for alleged gun possession after trying to bring two firearms onto a plane at Logan Airport in Boston. The 25-year-old, who’s facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a security area of an airport and unlawful possession of a firearm, is likely to be arraigned Tuesday.

But no matter how it shakes out for Jones in court, he’s likely to be off New England’s roster in the near future. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shared that expectation Tuesday morning on “Toucher & Rich” and also revealed how the organization felt about Jones’ arrest.

“I mean, the team is understandably and obviously livid over the situation,” Howe said, as transcribed by 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Putting himself in a position like this is at any time of year, but really like after breaking minicamp and all that stuff, it’s just… they’re livid.”

Howe continued: “Moving over to the legal side, just from conversations I had with some friends who are much smarter with that stuff than I am… Looking at the charges and kind of breaking down what he’s facing. I mean, if he’s convicted, he’s looking at a mandatory 18-month sentence and there’s a likelihood of a two-year enhancement on that 18 months because the weapons were allegedly loaded. Just right off the bat, there’s a strong possibility that if convicted, he’s looking at a minimum of three and a half years. You bring that back over to the team side. Everything that Robert Kraft has done since Aaron Hernandez. I would be very, very surprised if he were a Patriot much longer.”

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round — 121st overall — of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product played in 13 games for New England last season but closed his rookie campaign with a team-issued suspension for reportedly missing rehab sessions and mouthing off to head coach Bill Belichick.