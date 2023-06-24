James Paxton was in the middle of another strong start with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday evening, but he never got to see his outing all the way through.

After four strong innings against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Paxton was removed with right knee soreness, per multiple reports.

Paxton didn’t show any signs of discomfort on the mound, cruising through four frames and allowing just one run on two hits to go along with three strikeouts. He threw 37 of his 63 pitches for strikes.

The oft-injured left-hander, who got off to a delayed start this season after straining his hamstring in spring training, had performed well in eight appearances with the Red Sox and stabilized Boston’s rotation. The 34-year-old Paxton owns a 3-1 record with a 3.19 ERA on the campaign.

Paxton becomes the latest member of the starting rotation to deal with an injury. Tanner Houck and Chris Sale are currently on the injured list and Garrett Whitlock already had a stint on the IL this season as well.