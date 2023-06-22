The Boston Red Sox complete their four-game road series with a 2-2 split against the Minnesota Twins.

Joe Ryan was the biggest story of the game today as he dealt the first complete game of his career. For 112 pitches, Ryan only allowed three hits through nine innings.

Staving off the Red Sox for nine innings is no easy feat, and hasn’t been done by Minnesota in quite some time. The last complete game against the Red Sox by a Twins pitcher came all the way back in 2002 by Joe Mays.

After the 6-0 loss in Minnesota on Thursday, the Red Sox are heading out to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox.

