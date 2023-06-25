Don’t count on Kristaps Porzingis being one-and-done with the Celtics.

Boston acquired Porzingis in a three-team trade last week that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis. The 2018 All-Star picked up his player option for the 2023-24 season in order to facilitate the deal, which means Porzingis currently is in line to play the upcoming campaign on an expiring contract.

That is, unless, the Celtics extend Porzingis before the start of the season. That’s reportedly the most likely course of action, as Boston is “strongly expected” to give the 27-year-old a two-year extension this summer, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Brad Stevens and company can extend Porzingis as soon as the first week of July and can offer him up to $77 million.

Stein’s report shouldn’t be taken as a surprise. Speaking with the media Thursday evening, Stevens acknowledged the Celtics are hopeful they can re-sign Porzingis, who averaged over 20 points per game in each of his last four seasons. There’s also common sense in play, as trading a respected player as beloved as Smart for one season of a player with a few legitimate concerns would be bad business.

Porzingis himself seemingly would be open to signing an extension, too, as he was elated upon learning he was taking his talents to Boston.