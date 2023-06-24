Overcoming Pressure With Putting: Keegan Bradley Leads Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley admitted he entered the 2023 Travelers Championship with some nerves. He previously expressed how he was anxious leading up to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club, as well.

The New England native always wants to put together a display he can be proud of, but especially when he’s playing so close to home with family and friends in the crowd.

“I feel extra pressure here. I know that’s silly because my family and everybody doesn’t care whether I shoot 80 or 60,” Bradley said after Friday’s round of 7-under 63. “I just want to go out there and play my hardest and see what happens.”

Safe to say Bradley has plenty to be proud of after two rounds at TPC River Highlands, New England’s lone stop on the PGA Tour this season.

Bradley, who entered the tournament ranked 28th in the world, has tied the 36-hole course record at 15-under par 125. He enters the weekend with a share of the lead alongside Denny McCarthy.

McCarthy shot 5-under 65 on Friday, Bradley’s 7-under tying for the lowest round in the field. And he did so in large part because of his putter, which he previously credited for his season-long success.

Bradley caught the attention of New England golf enthusiasts with how he bowed to his putter during Thursday’s opening round. He owed his gratitude to the flat stick again Friday.

“We just pay our respect,” Bradley said with a smirk. “If the putter is working, I’ll do whatever to keep (it going). We just bow and we say, ‘Thank you.'”

Bradley made 173 feet (!!) of putts during the second round. (Hint: that’s a ridiculous number). And 77 of those 173 feet came when carded five consecutive backside birdies on holes 12-16. Not to be overshadowed, though, was when Bradley started his day with a 58-footer for birdie on the par-4 3rd hole to move to 9-under.

“I was just reading them really good, and it was just — when you’re putting good everything feels easy and it’s automatic,” Bradley said. “I think I’m putting better than I ever have, even with the belly putter, which for a little bit I didn’t think that was possible. It’s such a great feeling.”

Despite setting the new course record, both Bradley and McCarthy understand the tournament is far from over. It’s a course where players can score low, especially if the weather that’s expected comes to fruition and softens the greens.

“It’s nice, but golf tournaments aren’t 36 holes unfortunately, so I know there is still a lot of golf left,” McCarthy said. “I’m playing some really nice golf, so I’m looking forward to having fun this weekend and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Bradley is hoping for the same, and hopes local fans continue to show out for him. Shouts and screams referencing Bradley’s New England roots — “Woodstock, Vermont!” for example — were common the first two days. He walked up the hill to the clubhouse after the 18th hole with fans surrounding him on both sides of the rope.

“I mean, Connecticut, New England, this is where I grew up, so I really want them to get behind me this weekend and be as loud as they can be,” Bradley said. “I’m proud to play here for them.”

He’s certainly given them something to be proud of, as well.