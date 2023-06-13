We now know when DeAndre Hopkins will visit New England.

The Patriots will host the free agent receiver Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals late last month, visited the Tennessee Titans over the weekend.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Monday said there were some logistical hurdles to clear before the Hopkins meeting could take place. But those issues apparently have been resolved, with New England now set to spend two days with the 31-year-old wideout.

Belichick predictably hasn’t said much when asked about Hopkins. But Patriots players are a different story.

Last week, receiver Kendrick Bourne said it would be “cool” to play with Hopkins. Following Monday’s minicamp practice, quarterback Mac Jones praised the star wideout while saying the Patriots would “love” to have him.

New England is scheduled to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before going on summer break. Obviously, the Hopkins visit will take place before players and coaches leave town.