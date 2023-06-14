DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots Decision: NFL Insider Offers Context On Timeline

Don’t be surprised if DeAndre Hopkins leaves New England without a Patriots contract in hand.

Because even if the Patriots ultimately sign the star wide receiver, who was scheduled to meet with the organization in New England on Wednesday and Thursday, there’s still a good chance he takes his time in making his free agency decision.

“He is there (in New England) today. He is there tomorrow,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday during an appearance on the NFL Network. “Similar to the Tennessee Titans (visit), arrive today and then do the bulk of the visit at the facility tomorrow.

“It did sound like the Titans visit was really positive for DeAndre Hopkins. I did not expect a deal to get done around the time of his visit. I would even be a little surprised if a deal gets done with the Patriots, whose visit is today and tomorrow, because if you’re DeAndre Hopkins, similar to what we’ve talked about with (free agent running back) Dalvin Cook, waiting makes sense.”

“Waiting makes sense.” Ian Rapoport on DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency decision

Hopkins is free to sign with any team after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. One could argue the 31-year-old should sign on the dotted line sooner rather than later, to get acclimated and start building a rapport with his new quarterback, but Hopkins is entering his 11th NFL season. He’s been around the block and doesn’t necessarily need to rush into anything.

In fact, Hopkins’ market theoretically could grow by waiting. A lot can happen between now and the start of the 2023 NFL season.

“You have no idea what is going to happen over the next month. Or maybe even early into training camp,” Rapoport said Wednesday, adding context to Hopkins’ timeline. “There are always, unfortunately, injuries. There are needs created. There are teams who take a look at the rookies and go, ‘OK, this guy, I thought he was going to contribute, (but) maybe he’s not ready to contribute just yet.’ Maybe a need arises.

“It makes sense if you’re a veteran player who maybe doesn’t necessarily need to go to training camp like the rest of us do. Waiting makes sense. So, I think for DeAndre Hopkins, get all the information you possibly can today and tomorrow, and maybe sit back a little bit and consider your options.”

This comes on the heels of a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who said there’s “optimism” Hopkins and the Patriots can find a way to reach an agreement.

Bill Belichick and company just might need to wait a little bit. And that shouldn’t be an issue, as the five-time Pro Bowl would be a huge boost to New England’s offense.