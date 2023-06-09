Red Sox Reportedly Will Elevate Reliever Before Series Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox reportedly will make another tweak to their bullpen ahead of their three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is expected to call up left-handed reliever Joe Jacques to join its bullpen before the series opener against the Bronx Bombers, as first reported by The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and confirmed by MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

The series begins Friday night with the opener set for 7:10 p.m. ET, which you can watch on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

The 28-year-old Jacques has a 3.58 ERA in 23 games for Triple-A Worcester this season. During his career in the minors, which started in 2018 after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Manhattan Collene, Jacques has compiled a 3.69 ERA in 209 2/3 innings and limited opponents to a .237 batting average.

It will mark Jacques’ first-ever major league stint. The Red Sox also granted pitcher Chris Murphy his Major League Baseball debut this past week, and would benefit greatly should Jacques perform similar to how Murphy did.