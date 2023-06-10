Red Sox Wrap: Bullpen Shuts Down Yankees To Secure Win In Bronx

The Boston Red Sox opened their three-game series with archrival New York Yankees Friday night by defeating the Bronk Bombers, 3-2, at Yankee Stadium.

With the win, the Red Sox got back to .500 at 32-32 while the Yankees fell to 37-28 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox got solid pitching throughout the game with starter Garrett Whitlock scattering seven hits across 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs while striking out six and walking one. He threw 71.6 % of his pitches for strikes (63 of 88 pitches) and retired the side in order in the fourth inning.

Turning the ball over to the bullpen, Nick Pivetta, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen shut down the Yankees to secure the Red Sox victory. With the win, Whitlock improved to 3-2 and Jansen recorded save number 14 on the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers finished the night 2-for-4 from the plate with a double and a solo home run.

— Triston Casas was solid at the plate for the Red Sox knocking in the first run of the game and going 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.