Roman Reigns’ First WWE Title Defense Since WrestleMania 39 Revealed?

Roman Reigns recently received a new undisputed WWE universal championship belt during a ceremony to celebrate surpassing 1,000 days as the title holder.

Well, we now know who will receive first crack at the fresh gold.

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati promoted on its website, as of Monday afternoon, that Reigns will defend his title against Rey Mysterio on Saturday, June 17.

The match will take place as part of a WWE SuperShow (a house show), one of Reigns’ few appearances ahead of SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at Ford Field.

Now, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where Reigns doesn’t retain the championship. Him dropping the belt to Mysterio, a 48-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, at a non-televised event makes zero sense. But it’s nevertheless Reigns’ first title defense since defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 at Sofi Stadium.