Does It Matter If Roman Reigns Surpasses 1,000 Days As WWE Champion?

WWE likes to hype up how “historic” Roman Reigns’ undisputed Universal championship reign has been, and it appears the company might try to solidify “The Tribal Chief” in its history.

The Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian reported Sunday WWE wants to update its history books and desires longer title reigns. This is on display with not only Reigns but also Gunther’s Intercontinental title reign that has gone over 320 days, as of early May, and is behind Randy Savage’s 414-day reign in 1986 and The Honky Tonk Man’s 454-record title reign.

But the world champion is the face of the company, and WWE has been committed to Reigns for nearly a decade, but it’s his Universal title run that began August 2020 that his kicked off a career resurgence for the 37-year-old.

The Bloodline storyline has captivated fans with the twists and turns from The Usos and the inclusions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. There have been times WWE had a chance to end Reigns’ title reign, specifically with Zayn at Elimination Chamber in February and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Instead, Reigns beat the pair with help from outside forces. That created a storyline reason for the creation of a new world heavyweight championship. This champion, who will be crowned at Night of Champions this month, presumably will be the main champion on “RAW,” which would leave Reigns on “SmackDown.” This also would signal a desire to have Reigns hold his titles for even longer but still have a champion on weekly television.

The question for WWE is does it matter? It already has Michael Cole add in multiple qualifiers like “longest-reigning champion of the modern era,” and fans buy that without a second thought. It’s why the idea of WWE creating its own made-up history is not something new — the company even does that with its own attendance figures.

Does anyone care if Reigns passes Hulk Hogan’s 1984 title reign of 1,474 days? He likely will pass Pedro Morales’ feat of 1,027 days set in 1971, and the title run might go past Bruno Sammartino’s feat of 1,237 days.