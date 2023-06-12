Well-known bachelor Tom Brady reportedly has caught the attention of another model not long after his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

According to Pag Six, Irina Shayk “followed around” the now-retired NFL quarterback when the two attended the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick last week in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia.

Page Six wrote how spies said Shayk made “a beeline” for Brady and rarely let him leave her sight.

“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider told Page Six in reference to the 37-year-old swimsuit model. “She was throwing herself at him.”

Representatives of Shayk, who has 22 million followers on Instagram, refuted the rumors and said the story was “completely false” and a “fictional account of the evening.”

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Christiano Ronaldo. She shares a 6-year-old daughter with Cooper.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.