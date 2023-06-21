CROMWELL, Conn. — Those organizing the pairings for this week’s 2023 Travelers Championship, New England’s lone PGA Tour stop this year, made sure the star-studded field would not go unnoticed.

Nothing makes that point quite like the fact that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Jon Rahm will be in the same grouping for the first two rounds of the tournament held at TPC River Highlands, just outside of Hartford, Conn. They’ll play alongside Tony Finau, the No. 14 player in the world, who has two wins and four top-10s in his 17 events this season.

That star grouping is sandwiched between the trio of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler, who will tee off 10 minutes before, along with Viktor Hovland, world No. 3 Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim, who will be the next group on the tee.

Check out the full slate of tee times and pairings for the opening two rounds here:

First round: Thursday. June 22

1st tee

6:45 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon

6:55 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim

7:05 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:15 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

7:25 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey

7:35 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

7:45 a.m. — Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam

7:55 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes

8:05 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings

8:15 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay

8:25 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:35 a.m. — Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson

8:45 a.m. — Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

12 noon — Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett

12:10 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

12:20 p.m. — Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall

12:30 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

12:40 p.m. — Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

12:50 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

1 p.m. — Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

1:10 p.m. — Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

1:20 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

1:30 p.m. — Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor

1:40 p.m. — Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab

1:50 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy

2 p.m. — Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

10th tee

6:45 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

6:55 a.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens

7:05 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu

7:15 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

7:25 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

7:35 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas

7:45 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young

7:55 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama

8:05 a.m. — Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

8:15 a.m. — Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley

8:25 a.m. — Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander

8:35 a.m. — Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak

8:45 a.m. — Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum

12 noon — Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young

12:10 p.m. — Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

12:20 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu

12:30 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

12:40 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm

12:50 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner

1:10 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson

1:20 p.m. — Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari

1:30 p.m. — James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

1:40 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

1:50 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

2 p.m. — Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James (a)

Second round: Friday, June 23

1st tee

6:45 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young

6:55 a.m. — Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

7:05 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu

7:15 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

7:25 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm

7:35 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

7:45 a.m. — Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner

7:55 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson

8:05 a.m. — Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari

8:15 a.m. — James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

8:25 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

8:35 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

8:45 a.m. — Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James (a)

12 noon — Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

12:10 p.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu

12:30 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

12:40 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

12:50 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas

1 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young

1:10 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 p.m. — Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

1:30 p.m. — Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley

1:40 p.m. — Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander

1:50 p.m. — Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak

2 p.m. — Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum

10th tee

6:45 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett

6:55 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

7:05 a.m. — Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall

7:15 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

7:25 a.m. — Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

7:35 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

7:45 a.m. — Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

7:55 a.m. — Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

8:05 a.m. — Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

8:15 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor

8:25 a.m. — Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab

8:35 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy

8:45 a.m. — Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

12 noon — Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon

12:10 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim

12:20 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

12:30 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

12:40 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey

12:50 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

1 p.m. — Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam

1:10 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes

1:20 p.m. — Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings

1:30 p.m. — Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay

1:40 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

1:50 p.m. — Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson

2 p.m. — Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)