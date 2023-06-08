Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Smash First Double-A Homer

Boston Red Sox fans certainly can get used to watching top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s home-run trot.

After another highly touted prospect in Ceddanne Rafaela stole the spotlight from Mayer in his debut at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, Mayer put all eyes back on him by crushing his first home run with Double-A Portland on Wednesday.

Mayer’s round-tripper came in the bottom of the fourth inning off Akron RubberDucks left-handed starter Jamie Arias. He won the left-on-left matchup by hitting a no-doubt homer that flew over the wall in right-center field. You watch Mayer’s blast here:

Red Sox #1 prospect Marcelo Mayer swats his first Double-A home run! pic.twitter.com/O0bBVWsPo0 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 7, 2023

The 20-year-old shortstop, who is ranked as the fifth-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, finished his night 2-for-4 in a 9-6 loss for Portland. After starting his Double-A tenure in an 0-for-16 slump, Mayer is now 5-for-11 with four RBIs over his last three games.

He has shown an uptick in power this season compared to last year, breaking out his home-run swing more often. He hit 13 homers in 2022 across stints with Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville. So far this season, Mayer connected on seven round-trippers with Greenville before being promoted to Portland.

And seeing him hit baseballs well over the fence is a welcomed sight as he continues his journey to the big leagues.