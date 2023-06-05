Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Breaks Out Of Double-A Slump

Things have not gone Marcelo Mayer’s way ever since the top prospect of the Boston Red Sox got promoted to Double-A Portland early last week.

But the 20-year-old got the hype train back on the tracks Sunday.

After beginning his Double-A tenure with an eye-popping 0-for-16 stretch, Mayer collected his first base hits and drove in his first runs at that level in Portland’s 5-4 loss in 10 innings to the Somerset Patriots. Mayer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the defeat to go along with two stolen bases in three attempts.

“I think the first few games, I was trying to do a little too much, obviously, being the new guy up here,” Mayer told MLB.com’s Brendan Samson. “But I’m just focusing on my approach again and trying to hit the ball hard and trying to hit strikes hard and lay off balls.”

Mayer ended his slump in the first inning, lining a pitch to right field off No. 8 Yankees prospect Richard Fitts before driving in fellow highly touted prospect Ceddanne Rafaela with a single to left field in the third inning.

But that first hit took a weight off Mayer’s shoulders.

?? First Double-A Hit for Marcelo pic.twitter.com/HJZZgszR6z — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 4, 2023

“It felt really good,” Mayer said. “Obviously, I didn’t get a hit all week leading up to today, so getting the first out of the way the first at-bat felt great.”