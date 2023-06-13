FOXBORO, Mass. — Given Matthew Judon’s passion for recruiting free agents, he’d be the perfect player to ask about the Patriots’ rumored pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, right?

Think again.

Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne already expressed a desire for playing with Hopkins, who reportedly will visit New England on Wednesday and Thursday. But Judon deflected questions about the free-agent receiver after Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

“You’ve seen all you gonna get,” Judon, who’s gone back and forth with Hopkins on social media, said when asked for his pitch to the 31-year-old. “I don’t run my Twitter, so I don’t know who be tweeting most of the time. So, that’s what I got for y’all.”

Judon then was asked to share what he admires about Hopkins. He again dodged the question before offering a few comments on receivers who already are on the Patriots roster.

“I’d rather just focus on the players we have here,” he said.

Finally, Judon was asked whether he has a personal relationship with Hopkins. The star edge rusher put his foot down once and for all.

“Come on, guys,” he said with a laugh. “DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent. If I know him as a friend or a confidant, it doesn’t matter for Patriots football. … He’s a great player. He did amazing things. And wherever he lands, he lands. If it’s here, it’s here, then we can talk about him.”

Considering how Patriots players previously spoke about Hopkins, you can’t help but wonder whether Bill Belichick put the kibosh on all the chatter. Receiver DeVante Parker also wanted no business in taking questions about the five-time Pro Bowler.

“I’m just focused on us right now … next question,” he said.

New England is scheduled to practice again Wednesday before going on summer break.