New York Yankees hurler Domingo Germán became the 24th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw a perfect game, blanking the horrific Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday.

Germán, who struck out nine batters in his historic performance, got Esteury Ruiz to ground out to become the fourth Yankees pitcher to toss a perfect game.

You can watch the final out below.

It had been 11 years since a perfect game was thrown, with Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez tossing the last one against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, 2012.

It hadn’t been a great season for Germán, who entered the game with a 5.10 ERA across 14 starts, giving up 15 home runs in 72 1/3 innings pitched — securing a -0.1 WAR on the year. The 30-year-old was also subject to fleeting controversy when he was suspended in May for failing a sticky-substance check during one of his starts. He gave up 10 runs in his previous start.

It only takes one game to turn things around, however, with Germán now forever a member of MLB history books.